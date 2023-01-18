Everton eyeing up a move for £90,000-a-week Tottenham player

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura.

According to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL (h/t SportWitness), Everton have made an approach for the 30-year-old attacking midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services.

The report does not mention whether Everton are trying to sign the player in January or at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo reportedly a potential destination.

Moura has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham since the arrivals of players like Richarlison and Dejan Kuluisevski. The Brazilian is struggling to hold down a starting spot under Antonio Conte and it makes sense for him to move on in search of regular game time.

The versatile midfielder could be a quality acquisition for Everton. The 30-year-old can play as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

He will add goals and creativity in the final third, and Frank Lampard is in desperate need of someone like him.

Moura has proven himself in English football with Tottenham and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Goodison Park. The £90,000 a week Tottenham midfielder could prove to be a major bargain if Everton can sign him as a free agent.

Despite the fact that he is 30, the player has a few seasons left at the top level and he would be a very useful squad member for the Toffees in the coming seasons.

