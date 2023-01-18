Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours linking Arsenal with Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column over the last few weeks that Arsenal were pushing heavily for Mykhaylo Mudryk and a move was close to completion before Chelsea swooped in.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in the market for a new winger, and Romano has now addressed rumours linking Arsenal to both Raphinha and Torres, and confirmed the Barcelona duo’s stance on leaving the Spanish club.

“Despite links with Arsenal, both Raphinha and Ferran Torres want to continue at Barcelona, so this is the situation as of now. Arsenal are discussing internally about the best candidate for new winger,” said Romano on his Substack.

Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are still in discussions to sign a new winger during the January transfer window, but it now appears Raphinha and Torres are looking to stay at Barcelona for now.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury could have accelerated plans for Arsenal to bring in a new forward in January. Their lack of depth in attack could be a concern for Mikel Arteta, especially if they’re continuing to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

City’s depth is on another level, so reinforcements could be necessary if Arsenal want to win the title.