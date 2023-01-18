Fabrizio Romano clarifies the future of Lionel Messi despite recent rumours

Lionel Messi is set to stay and sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain despite recent rumours linking the newly crowned World Cup winner to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian club were said to be willing to offer the 35-year-old a deal worth a massive £245m per year, which would surpass the £177m-a-year-contract signed by Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this month after he completed a move to Al-Nassr.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal and plans to continue playing in Europe for the foreseeable future.

The transfer expert says the next step in sorting Messi’s future is a meeting with PSG to extend his contract in Paris.

Understand Leo Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions. ????? #Messi Been told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract. Messi, set to stay at PSG. pic.twitter.com/pxTHBlAE7l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023

This is the right decision for Messi’s career as he has shown this season and specifically at the World Cup that he is still the best player on the planet at the age of 35.

There will be plenty of time for the Argentine to move to the MLS, Argentina or elsewhere, but for now, the superstar still has a lot to offer European football.