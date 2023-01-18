Fabrizio Romano provides news Chelsea fans will not want to hear regarding their top target

AC Milan are currently pushing to get Rafael Leao’s new contract signed as soon as possible with the Portugal international being the top target for big-spending Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Serie A side and the winger are set for a new round of talks in the coming days with the player’s lawyer arriving in Milan to get the deal over the line.

The transfer journalist states that the Italian champions are now set to offer the 23-year-old more than €7m per season with bonuses included.

This will come as bad news for Chelsea and other interested parties as Leao is likely to accept the deal to stay with the Italian giants.

AC Milan are pushing to get Rafa Leão's new contract done and sealed as soon as possible – new round of talks expected in the next days with player's laywer in Milano. ????? #ACMilan Milan are now offering more than €7m net salary per season, add-ons included. pic.twitter.com/V3PJx0rm9s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023

According to ESPN last month, Leao is Chelsea’s top target for this window but that is likely to have changed following the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk last week.

It would cost any interested club at least €80m to sign the Portugal international during the current transfer window but that is now unlikely to happen given this latest update as one of the game’s best wingers looks set to stay in Milan.