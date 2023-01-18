Fabrizio Romano provides news Chelsea fans will not want to hear regarding their top target

Chelsea FC
Posted by

AC Milan are currently pushing to get Rafael Leao’s new contract signed as soon as possible with the Portugal international being the top target for big-spending Chelsea. 

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Serie A side and the winger are set for a new round of talks in the coming days with the player’s lawyer arriving in Milan to get the deal over the line.

The transfer journalist states that the Italian champions are now set to offer the 23-year-old more than €7m per season with bonuses included.

This will come as bad news for Chelsea and other interested parties as Leao is likely to accept the deal to stay with the Italian giants.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Arsenal plotting sensational move to sign Chelsea star despite only joining last year
Manchester United to face competition from Arsenal for £133m star

According to ESPN last month, Leao is Chelsea’s top target for this window but that is likely to have changed following the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk last week.

It would cost any interested club at least €80m to sign the Portugal international during the current transfer window but that is now unlikely to happen given this latest update as one of the game’s best wingers looks set to stay in Milan.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.