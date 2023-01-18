Michail Antonio has responded to claims that he could be on his way out of West Ham in the January transfer window.

Antonio has been linked with a move away from the club this window, with the likes of Everton and Wolves showing an interest according to The Athletic.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri, meaning Antonio could be third in the pecking order at the club.

Now, Antonio has responded to these claims that he could be out the door with a new striker potentially joining the club.

“We are looking at other strikers because we aren’t doing it. Me or Gianluca, we both aren’t doing it. So, they are going to try and maybe bring someone else in. We see how it goes. In football, if they don’t want me, if they don’t want Gianluca, then they are going to try and get somebody out. If he comes in, then they might get somebody out. Or they might just want three options,” said Antonio, speaking on the Footballers Football Podcast.