Jamie Carragher singles out one Liverpool star for praise after important win vs Wolves

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over Wolves in the FA Cup on Tuesday night in what could be a big win for Jurgen Klopp’s team after recent results and Jamie Carragher singled out one star for praise after the match.

There was a lot of gloom surrounding Liverpool heading into the FA Cup replay after the Reds were taken apart by Brighton at the weekend, losing 3-0 to the Seagulls in convincing fashion.

Following that result, Klopp made several changes, one of which was the introduction of Stefan Bajcetic for Fabinho and the 18-year-old put in a very impressive display at Molineux which caught the attention of Jamie Carragher.

“Good win for Liverpool,” the former Reds star and Sky Sports pundit tweeted. “18yr old Stefan Bajcetic was outstanding”.

Midfield has been an area of struggle for Liverpool this season and Bajcetic brought an element of control to Klopp’s side. The 18-year-old was often seen breaking up play, progressing the ball forward and playing a role in how fast the game was played against Wolves.

The youngster has now put himself in contention for more starts this season and this weekend’s clash with Chelsea would not be a bad place to start, as Klopp’s team need a win in the Premier League after two consecutive defeats.