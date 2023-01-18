Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay last night.

A long-range effort from Harvey Eliot helped Liverpool seal their place in the next round of the competition where they will face Brighton and Hove Albion.

During the post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Wolves midfielders Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes.

Nunes has been linked with a move to Liverpool at the end of the season and a report from Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds have been tracking him since his days at Sporting Lisbon. The 24-year-old is a summer target for Liverpool and Klopp’s comments on the player will certainly fuel further speculations surrounding the summer move.

The Liverpool manager revealed that the likes of Neves and Nunes made it hard for Liverpool to preserve their lead and grind out the result last night. Both players helped dominate the game during the second half and Wolves will feel unlucky to have come away with a defeat.

“We dropped a bit deeper, I didn’t like that too much, Wolves came up a little bit,” said Klopp. “In the moment when you let (Ruben) Neves in the game and it changes everything pretty much and then when Nunes is on the pitch as well then it’s like twice as difficult and we did really well.”

Nunes was quite impressive against Liverpool at Anfield as well.

The Reds need to improve their midfield options at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Wolves for the Portuguese international midfielder.