Liverpool handed injury boost, Klopp admits attacker may be in line to play against Chelsea

Liverpool have been handed a potential injury boost ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Chelsea.

As per the club’s official website, striker Darwin Nunez has been sidelined with a ‘minor issue’ and consequently missed the Reds’ last two games which saw them lose 3-0 against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend before beating Wolves in a third-round FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

However, ahead of this weekend’s important tie at Anfield, which will see the Merseyside giants take on Graham Potter’s Blues, manager Jurgen Klopp has offered a potentially positive update on Nunez’s availability.

“Yeah, yeah, we have a couple of days training,” Klopp told reporters, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I don’t think it would be right after one game to say that’s the team for the next eight weeks or whatever. Let’s have a look. I hope that Darwin is coming back and training tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday.

“He might then be in contention. Kostas got a knock in the back, so let’s see how they recover. We have now this game and four days to train and after that five or six of days of training until the next game.

“It’s always like this, it’s always about who shows up in training. The door is open for everybody. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.”

Fans will be hoping that the Uruguay international can win the race against time to return to first-team action.

Not only are Liverpool on a poor run that has included back-to-back defeats, but Chelsea are also struggling, so Saturday’s encounter will be a good measure of where both clubs are, and to have Nunez’s firepower up front will certainly put the Reds in a better position to take all the points.