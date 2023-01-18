Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from Chelsea among others.

McKennie enjoyed an impressive World Cup with the USA, starting all four of their Qatar campaign. With Paul Pogba back fit for Juventus, McKennie may find a regular starting place hard to come by and could be looking to leave the club during the January transfer window.

According to Corriere dello Sport, McKennie has rejected a move to Premier League club Aston Villa as he is waiting for an offer from Chelsea, Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have been on a crazy spending spree during the January transfer window, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move for McKennie over the next couple of weeks.

However, the report does claim that McKennie would prefer a move to Dortmund over Chelsea or Tottenham, possibly due to their league positions in the Premier League.

With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract in the summer, signing a midfielder could be the next priority for Chelsea.