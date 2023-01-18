Key football figure drops big hint over Steven Gerrard’s managerial future

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked to the Poland national team in recent weeks to take over as the country’s new manager.

The former Liverpool star has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in October and the Polish role seemed to be the first credible job Gerrard has been linked to.

The 42-year-old has never managed a national team in his young career and that is likely to affect his chances of landing the Poland job according to the president of the Polish FA.

The FA’s president, Cezary Kulesza, appeared to hint that Gerrard was not their number choice after he revealed they want to only appoint a manager with previous experience coaching international football.

Gerrard has been linked to the Poland national team 
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Tottenham submit offer for 23-year-old attacking midfielder
Everton eyeing Bundesliga star with 13 goal contributions

Kulesza told radio station RMF FM via the Daily Mail: ‘The candidate is from abroad. I would like the decision to be made today or tomorrow, but it depends on the other party.

‘The most important criterion was whether he had previously led a national team.’

Although the former Aston Villa boss still has a chance, this will come as a blow to Gerrard as he continues to look for a way back into football management.

More Stories Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.