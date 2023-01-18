Key football figure drops big hint over Steven Gerrard’s managerial future

Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked to the Poland national team in recent weeks to take over as the country’s new manager.

The former Liverpool star has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in October and the Polish role seemed to be the first credible job Gerrard has been linked to.

The 42-year-old has never managed a national team in his young career and that is likely to affect his chances of landing the Poland job according to the president of the Polish FA.

The FA’s president, Cezary Kulesza, appeared to hint that Gerrard was not their number choice after he revealed they want to only appoint a manager with previous experience coaching international football.

Kulesza told radio station RMF FM via the Daily Mail: ‘The candidate is from abroad. I would like the decision to be made today or tomorrow, but it depends on the other party.

‘The most important criterion was whether he had previously led a national team.’

Although the former Aston Villa boss still has a chance, this will come as a blow to Gerrard as he continues to look for a way back into football management.