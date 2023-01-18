Kylian Mbappe rejected Premier League club last summer after PSG approved move

The future of Kylian Mbappe dominated football news in the build-up to last summer’s transfer window as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid wrestled for the French superstar.

For a long time, it looked like Mbappe would complete his dream move to Real Madrid but in the end, he decided to sign a new three-year contract with the French champions after political figures such as France president Emmanuel Macron got involved, reports The Athletic.

The report says that the move to Spain will always be an option for Mbappe as the PSG forward will be the sport’s biggest superstar once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire.

However, it has now been revealed that the 24-year-old rejected a move to the Premier League last summer after PSG told him he could join a certain English club once he was not moving to Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, Antero Henrique who works as a consultant at PSG had opened the door for Mbappe to leave Paris last year in order to join Liverpool, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Henrique himself asking for €400million (£352m) for a transfer.

Mbappe is said to have rejected that option as Real Madrid was the only club he wanted to leave France for.

Once Mbappe decides to leave PSG, the La Liga giants are likely to be the French superstar’s next destination, but clubs such as Liverpool will certainly try to convince him otherwise when the time comes.