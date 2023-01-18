Liverpool are interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this month.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are eyeing up a last-gasp move for the 25-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Wolves.

The Molineux outfit are currently in a relegation battle and selling their best midfielder could be a damaging blow for the club.

It seems highly unlikely that Julen Lopetegui will sanction the Portuguese international’s departure this month. It is fair to assume that Liverpool might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player.

Neves has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Furthermore, the likes of Naby Keita are expected to move on as free agents at the end of the season and the Reds will have to bring in multiple midfield reinforcements this month and in the summer.

They have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham as well.

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves’s club teammate Matheus Nunes is reportedly on Liverpool’s transfer wish list as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can get these signings across the line and strengthen their midfield. It has been a disappointing season for the Reds and they will need the right reinforcements this month in order to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Neves would be a superb acquisition this month and the 25-year-old could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park and help them finish the season strongly.