Exclusive: Rumoured Liverpool transfer target is a Reds fan but many other clubs also interested

Liverpool are being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom because he’s understood to be a Reds fan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano seemed to play down the transfer rumours linking Lindstrom with Liverpool, saying there’s nothing concrete at the moment, but that many clubs have an interest in the Denmark international.

Lindstrom has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a fine addition to this struggling Liverpool squad, but it remains to be seen if the links are to be taken too seriously for the moment.

Still, if the 22-year-old is a Liverpool supporter, it could be useful for the Merseyside giants if they decide to pursue a deal in the future.

Discussing the Lindstrom rumours, Romano said: “Jesper Lindstrom is understood to be a Liverpool fan and so this is how the recent rumours started. Many clubs appreciate him but at the moment there’s no proposal from Liverpool, the situation is still very quiet.”

LFC fans will hope some of the rumours doing the rounds at the moment will develop into something more concrete towards the end of January.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and changes are surely needed if the team is to bounce back and make the top four.

