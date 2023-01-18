Manchester United and Chelsea are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have been joined by two of their biggest rivals in the race to sign the Brentford’s outstanding number one.

All three clubs have goalkeeping problems to solve. Man United have yet to make a decision on extending David De Gea’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. Chelsea’s goalkeeper position is arguably one of their weakest with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy both underperforming and Spurs will soon be on the lookout for a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Hugo Lloris.

Raya, 27, is not only an experienced goalkeeper, but he is a lot younger than the aforementioned shot-stoppers, so his age, along with his impending availability, makes him an attractive option for any top side on the lookout for a new number-one.

Likely to leave Brentford at the end of the season ahead of his deal expiring the season after, Thomas Frank may be forced to admit defeat in his efforts to keep hold of the reliable 27-year-old.

Spurs, up until now, have been the side most interested, but the Lilywhite’s pulling power now looks set to be tested following the emergence of both Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils and Graham Potter’s Blues.

Since joining the Bees from Blackburn in 2019, Raya, who has two senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 142 matches, in all competitions, keeping 48 clean sheets along the way.