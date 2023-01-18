Man United have entered talks with European giants over the signing of £35m Chelsea target

Man United have entered talks with Inter Milan over the signing of right-back Denzel Dumfries who is also a defender Chelsea are interested in.

That is according to TuttoMercatoWeb, who reports that a deal could cost the Manchester club £35m as Erik ten Hag looks to sort out his right-back position.

Diogo Dalot has been the Dutch coach’s starter this season with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing well when filling in for the Portuguese star recently, but the future of the latter is uncertain.

This has prompted Man United to enter the market for a right-back and Dumfries seems to be one they are targeting for the role.

? Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan over a £35m deal to sign Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb) pic.twitter.com/U7p3HFaVPB — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 17, 2023

Italian outlet La Repubblica claims Chelsea are also interested in the Netherlands international and that the Blues have made an approach for the 26-year-old. Dumfries is said to be waiting for the go-ahead on a deal but Inter’s asking price is currently too high for the London club.

The right-back has a deal at the San Siro until 2025 but it seems that a move to the Premier League could be imminent. Which club he will be joining is uncertain as of now but with fellow countryman Ten Hag being at Old Trafford, it would be fair to say that Man United have the upper hand.