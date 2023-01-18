Manchester United stars Antony and Bruno Fernandes had a heated exchange on the pitch today during their game against Crystal Palace.

Watch below as Antony appears to swear at Fernandes after what was clearly a pretty major disagreement about something that went on just moments before…

It’s not quite clear what sparked this, and we’ll have to see if it really was a proper falling-out between the pair, of it’s the kind of thing that happens quite often between teammates at this level, but which isn’t always spotted by the cameras.

It’s not been the best start to this game from the Red Devils, despite their recent improvement under Erik ten Hag.