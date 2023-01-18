Video: Antony swears at Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd stars get into big row in the middle of Palace game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United stars Antony and Bruno Fernandes had a heated exchange on the pitch today during their game against Crystal Palace.

Watch below as Antony appears to swear at Fernandes after what was clearly a pretty major disagreement about something that went on just moments before…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Tottenham submit offer for 23-year-old attacking midfielder
Everton eyeing Bundesliga star with 13 goal contributions

It’s not quite clear what sparked this, and we’ll have to see if it really was a proper falling-out between the pair, of it’s the kind of thing that happens quite often between teammates at this level, but which isn’t always spotted by the cameras.

It’s not been the best start to this game from the Red Devils, despite their recent improvement under Erik ten Hag.

More Stories Antony Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.