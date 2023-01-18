Video: Man Utd star Casemiro poses for selfie with fan on the pitch in the middle of Crystal Palace game

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro ended up in the rather strange situation of posing for a selfie with a fan on the pitch during the middle of the Crystal Palace game.

This pitch invader managed to get onto the Selhurst Park pitch and bag a picture with the Brazil international, with serious questions needing to be asked of the security here, as with the Tottenham fan who attacked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the weekend…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Casemiro seemed happy enough to pose for the picture, but this fan is surely now going to get a hefty fine and a stadium ban – was it really worth it?

