One of Man United’s most important players is now suspended for the Arsenal game

Manchester United will be without midfielder Casemiro this weekend for the big game against Arsenal after he picked up a yellow card against Crystal Palace this evening.

The Brazil international has been superb for Man Utd this season, and would surely have been vital for them in such a big game coming up at the Emirates Stadium between two in-form sides.

However, Casemiro is now set to miss the Red Devils’ trip to north London after landing himself with another booking against Palace in this evening’s game at Selhurst Park.

Some United fans may well be questioning if Erik ten Hag really made the right choice starting Casemiro tonight, as there was always the risk of this happening and of him missing such a big game at Arsenal.

CASEMIRO BOOKED! The Man Utd midfielder is now suspended for the game against Arsenal

Gunners fans will be pleased as everything continues to go their way in this season’s title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side are eight points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, who were beaten by United at the weekend.

Arsenal will now hope Casemiro being out of their upcoming meeting gives them the edge as they look for another three points in this unlikely title bid.