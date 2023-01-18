Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back.

A deal to sell Wan-Bissaka doesn’t appear to be close, but a report from TuttoMercatoWeb has now claimed that Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to sign Mbabu from Fulham despite him barely featuring for the London club this season.

Mbabu has made just two starts since joining from Wolfsburg last summer and hasn’t featured since November.

The report claims a deal is close and it’s come as a bit of a surprise with no English media picking up on the story so far.

It would be a surprise if Manchester United really pushed to bring Mbabu to Old Trafford considering his lack of game time at Fulham this season and with Wan-Bissaka starting to find some form after a difficult few years at the club.