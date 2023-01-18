Manchester United are looking to avoid another Adnan Januzaj situation with Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Manchester United, quickly becoming a key player in Erik ten Hag’s side. It’s clear to see that Garnacho has a bright future ahead of him in football, but Manchester United and Ten Hag will have to manage him currently in order to get the best out of him.

A new deal is now edging closer to being completed, according to The Telegraph, and the report claims that Manchester United are looking to avoid a situation that occurred with former player Januzaj.

Januzaj was highly rated at Manchester United when he forced his way into the first team, and was subsequently given a new five-year deal. However, it didn’t quite work out for Januzaj and was subsequently sold to Real Sociedad.

There was lots of hype surrounding Januzaj, similar to Garnacho, so avoiding this situation and managing him correctly will be important. There’s no doubt he has the talent, but making the most of the talent will be a priority for Manchester United.