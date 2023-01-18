Jadon Sancho is making positive progress and has returned to training after failing to make the Manchester United squad in recent weeks.

Sancho has fallen out of favour slightly and has slowly moved down the pecking order since his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. The England international has struggled to even make the matchday squad in recent months and was committed from the World Cup squad late last year.

It’s not quite worked out for Sancho at Manchester United, but after spending some time doing individual training, Sancho has now re-joined the first team and is making positive progress, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Jadon Sancho, finally back to training with Man United first team. Coaching staff and club feel Sancho is making positive progress, as reported by @AndyMitten @Muppetiers ?? #MUFC Erik Ten Hag mission is to have Sancho ready with the team in good condition soon. pic.twitter.com/9MhczOAEJ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

Having Sancho back would be like a new signing for Erik ten Hag after spending a lengthy spell on the sideline. However, Manchester United are in sensation form, so it’s not going to be easy for Sancho to break into the squad, never mind the starting eleven.

There’s a reason Manchester United paid what they did to bring Sancho to the Premier League, so it feels like a matter of time before we see the player who was performing so well for Dortmund in Germany.