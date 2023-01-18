Manchester United are set to face competition from Arsenal for the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was developed into one of the most clinical strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. A move to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle for any player in Europe, so there’s a chance we could see the Napoli forward make the move to England in the near future.

Now, according to Italian outlet Il Mattino’s report, via Goal, Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Osimhen.

The report claims that Napoli will be looking to receive around £133m to sell Osimhen, a potentially unrealistic figure for any club to pay for the Nigerian.

However, Manchester United are desperate for a new centre forward after losing Cristiano Ronaldo late in 2022, but maybe a cheaper alternative will be explored if Napoli aren’t willing to budge on their asking price.

With multiple clubs interested in acquiring his services, a bidding way could commence meaning Napoli may eventually get an offer close to their asking price.