Manchester United willing to listen to offers for winger

Manchester United will allow young winger Shola Shoretire to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window should the right offer come in.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims Erik Ten Hag rates the 18-year-old highly, but after blocking a summer exit, is now willing to loan him out in order for the attacker to continue his development.

It is understood that the Red Devils have yet to receive any formal offers for the Newcastle-born wide-man, but should one arrive before the window closes at the end of the month, then Shoretire could find himself with a new club for the remainder of the season.

Having been awarded his senior debut under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in February 2021 against Newcastle, Shoretire, then included in United’s Europa League squad, still holds his club’s record for being the youngest player to appear in a European competition.

However, failing to feature in a single first-team match so far this season, it goes without saying that if the teenager is to continue developing, he will need regular senior minutes and recognising that, Ten Hag will not stand in the youngster’s way should a club able to guarantee suitable playing time, as well as match the Dutchman’s philosophy, make an offer.