Video: Michael Olise scores free-kick screamer in stoppage time to deny Man United

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise scored a late screamer from a free-kick to deny Manchester United all three points at Selhurst Park.

Watch below as the young Frenchman stepped up and fired in an absolute beauty of an equaliser for Palace, with Man Utd having to settle for a 1-1 draw that won’t do their faint title hopes much good…

More Stories / Latest News
Everton eyeing up a move for £90,000-a-week Tottenham player
One of Man United’s most important players is now suspended for the Arsenal game
Bid made: West Ham submit transfer offer for £15m-rated Premier League star

United take on Arsenal away from home next, and this last-minute blow could end up denting their confidence just as they looked like being on their way back after beating Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

More Stories Michael Olise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.