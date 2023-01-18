Video: Michael Olise scores free-kick screamer in stoppage time to deny Man United

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise scored a late screamer from a free-kick to deny Manchester United all three points at Selhurst Park.

Watch below as the young Frenchman stepped up and fired in an absolute beauty of an equaliser for Palace, with Man Utd having to settle for a 1-1 draw that won’t do their faint title hopes much good…

Michael Olise ROBBED Man Utd of all three-points late on with an unreal free-kick! ?pic.twitter.com/lGysJsPi1L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023

United take on Arsenal away from home next, and this last-minute blow could end up denting their confidence just as they looked like being on their way back after beating Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.