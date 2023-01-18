West Ham’s Michail Antonio cannot believe that there is talk of Jurgen Klopp facing the sack at Liverpool.

The German manager is facing pressure following the Reds’ slump in the Premier League.

Currently sitting way down in ninth position, the Merseyside giants face a huge challenge just to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Although Klopp’s men did relieve some pressure after beating Wolves in Tuesday night’s third-round FA Cup replay, there is no denying that the 2018-19 Champions League winners must improve domestically if they’re to stand any chance of salvaging their season.

Consequently, there has been underlying speculation that the former Borussia Dortmund manager could be relieved of his duties – but West Ham’s Antonio is having none of it.

“Wow,” the Hammers’ number nine told the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“That is ridiculous. You can’t. That’s ludicrous. Getting rid of him would just be stupidity. He won the Premier League with Liverpool.

“At the end of the day, so many managers have been there and they haven’t done it.”

Liverpool’s next Premier League is set to be against Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea on Saturday. The Reds will host the Londoners at Anfield in a game that is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time).