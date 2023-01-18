Premier League outfit Leeds United are all set to take on Cardiff City in their FA Cup third-round replay later today and the Whites sent out a tweet earlier confirming that midfielder Mateusz Klich would receive a send-off before the game.

Leeds United hinted at their pre-match plans on Twitter and their tweet included the flag of Poland implying that the event was related to Klich.

Advice for tonight: Make sure you’re in your seats early ?? — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023

However, the Polish midfielder joked that the Premier League club are probably planning to unveil his international teammate Robert Lewandowski at the start of the game.

good luck @lewy_official , it is amazing club you will love it? ?? — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 18, 2023

The Polish international striker signed for Barcelona at the start of the season and he is currently playing alongside former Leeds United fan favourite Raphinha at the Spanish club.

As for Mateusz Klich, the 32-year-old has joined the MLS side DC United this month. The experienced ace struggled for game time at Leeds during the first half of the season and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football at DC United now.

The midfielder has not started a single league game for Leeds this season, playing a total of 266 minutes in 14 league appearances. Klich leaves Leeds having made 195 appearances for them, scoring 24 goals and picking up 21 assists.