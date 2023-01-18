Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger.

The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.

Diaby was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as Newcastle prepared a £50m bid for the 23-year-old but Bayer Leverkusen valued him closer to £75m at the time, which caused the transfer to not materialise.

Eddie Howe is still interested in the French star but now Arsenal have become interested in the winger having missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk and that has caused some concern up North.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in signing Diaby as Mikel Arteta looks to finally add another winger to his squad having lost Mudryk to Chelsea.

The French star can play on either side which will be appealing to the Gunners boss but it is uncertain what the Leverkusen star would cost this window.

A move for the winger is more likely in the summer given the German club do not want to sell the player, with Newcastle hoping that Arsenal sign another winger in the meantime.