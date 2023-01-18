Nottingham Forest plotting move to sign Newcastle attacker

Nottingham Forest are looking to sign a new striker, and according to recent reports, the Reds are working on a deal to sign Chris Wood from Newcastle United on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims Nottingham Forest are desperate to add a Premier League-proven attacker to their squad before the winter window closes at the end of the month, and have identified Wood as the ideal target.

Wood, 31, joined the Magpies from Burnley just 12 months ago, but following the record-breaking arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer, the New Zealand international, also competing with Callum Wilson, now finds himself Eddie Howe’s third-choice forward.

Keen to improve their chances of staying in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest could look to bring the 31-year-old in on loan until the end of the season.

Since joining the Magpies, Wood, who has 18 months left on his deal at St James’ Park, has scored just five goals in 39 appearances, but during his five years with Burnley, the 31-year-old was one of the club’s most prolific goalscorers, bagging 53 goals in a little over 150 matches.