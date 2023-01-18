Former Feyenoord and Sevilla midfielder Mark van den Boogaart has been reported missing following a battle with depression.

The 37-year-old, now retired from professional football, was recently reported missing by members of his family.

Their worrying statement read: “Mark has been missing since Friday, January 6. He may be in Spain. We are concerned about his well-being and we miss him very much.

“If you have seen Mark or if you have any information that can help us find him, contact the Police.”

Following the ex-midfielder’s family’s plea, it has been reported that European police have now begun searching for him.

In light of the troubling updates, former Real Murcia teammate Inaki Bea issued a plea of his own – urging the 37-year-old to come home, Bea said: “We have a close relationship with his family. Mark left home and lost track of him.

“He suffers from depression and has been missing since Friday the 6th.”