Police begin search for missing former Feyenoord and Sevilla midfielder

Sevilla FC
Posted by

Former Feyenoord and Sevilla midfielder Mark van den Boogaart has been reported missing following a battle with depression.

The 37-year-old, now retired from professional football, was recently reported missing by members of his family.

Their worrying statement read: “Mark has been missing since Friday, January 6. He may be in Spain. We are concerned about his well-being and we miss him very much.

“If you have seen Mark or if you have any information that can help us find him, contact the Police.”

Following the ex-midfielder’s family’s plea, it has been reported that European police have now begun searching for him.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe rejected Premier League club last summer after PSG approved move

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes facing West Ham sack if Hammers lose to Everton
Erik ten Hag claims that Manchester United star “begged” for a starting place against Man City
Fabrizio Romano clarifies the future of Lionel Messi despite recent rumours

In light of the troubling updates, former Real Murcia teammate Inaki Bea issued a plea of his own – urging the 37-year-old to come home, Bea said: “We have a close relationship with his family. Mark left home and lost track of him.

“He suffers from depression and has been missing since Friday the 6th.”

More Stories Mark van den Boogaart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.