Diogo Monteiro appears set to join Leeds United after the Servette FC defender, along with his father, were spotted travelling to the UK.

Recent reports in the Swiss media claim the 17-year-old defender, who will be out of contract with his Geneva-based club at the end of the season, is close to agreeing to a January switch to Elland Road.

Since being promoted to Servette FC’s senior first team back in 2020, Monteiro, who has Portuguese citizenship, has gone on to feature in seven matches, in all competitions.