Tottenham considering former Chelsea boss with Antonio Conte on the brink

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are considering a move for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel with Antonio Conte likely to leave.

Conte is enduring a difficult time at Tottenham this season. Despite being in a reasonable position in the Premier League, a lot of Tottenham’s wins have come during games where their opponent takes the lead and have been fairly lucky to snatch a result from the game.

Their latest result against bitter rivals Arsenal will have been a huge disappointment for the Tottenham hierarchy, with Spurs often getting a good result at home in the North London derby.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Tottenham submit offer for 23-year-old attacking midfielder
Everton eyeing Bundesliga star with 13 goal contributions

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are plotting a move to bring in former Chelsea boss Tuchel, with Daniel Levy unlikely to extend Conte’s contract.

It could be a bit of a controversial appointment bringing in a manager who was in the hot seat of a London rival, and this may be a deterrent for Tuchel himself.

Tuchel will have a great relationship with the Chelsea fans after he won the Champions League, with many fans disappointed to see him sacked in the first place.

More Stories Antonio Conte Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.