Tottenham are considering a move for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel with Antonio Conte likely to leave.

Conte is enduring a difficult time at Tottenham this season. Despite being in a reasonable position in the Premier League, a lot of Tottenham’s wins have come during games where their opponent takes the lead and have been fairly lucky to snatch a result from the game.

Their latest result against bitter rivals Arsenal will have been a huge disappointment for the Tottenham hierarchy, with Spurs often getting a good result at home in the North London derby.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are plotting a move to bring in former Chelsea boss Tuchel, with Daniel Levy unlikely to extend Conte’s contract.

It could be a bit of a controversial appointment bringing in a manager who was in the hot seat of a London rival, and this may be a deterrent for Tuchel himself.

Tuchel will have a great relationship with the Chelsea fans after he won the Champions League, with many fans disappointed to see him sacked in the first place.