Tottenham eyeing up world-class goalkeeper but face competition from two Premier League giants

Hugo Lloris’ days as Tottenham’s goalkeeper are numbered as the London club look to move on from the 36-year-old next season.

The World Cup winner has been mistake-prone for some time now and his latest came last weekend in the North London derby against Arsenal, where he failed to deal with a Bukayo Saka shot for the opening goal of the contest.

According to Todofichajes, Spurs will look for a new goalkeeper this summer and plan to make a move for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

The 30-year-old has a contract in Madrid until 2028, which he signed last summer, but there is a release clause in his deal, according to the report.

Tottenham will face competition for the shot-stopper from Premier League rivals Man United and Chelsea. According to Todofichajes, United have enquired about Oblak before and are willing to pay a good fee for his transfer to Old Trafford.

Chelsea could also be serious contenders in the race as they are spending a lot of money under their new ownership and their goalkeeper position is not 100% sorted.

Oblak has not been at his best of late in an Atletico shirt but a move elsewhere could see him return to being one of the best goalkeepers in world football. The interest from the Premier League is strong but no club is in the lead of the race as of right now.