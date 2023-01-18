Tottenham submit first bid for January target with 12 goal contributions

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have now submitted their first offer to sign the 23-year-old defender. Apparently, the Premier League side have offered a player plus cash deal but it has been rejected by the Portuguese outfit.

Sporting continues to insist that Tottenham will have to pay the €45 million release clause to sign the Spanish defender this month.

Excl: Tottenham have made an opening bid for Pedro Porro including one player plus guaranteed money. Sporting have rejected this formula. ??? #THFC Negotiations will continue as Sporting keep asking €45m clause but Spurs are insisting with player keen on move. pic.twitter.com/WDChH894KR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023

However, Tottenham are determined to sign him for a reasonable fee and the player is keen on the move as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement before the January window closes.

Tottenham need to sign a quality full-back this month and Porro could prove to be a quality long-term addition. The 23-year-old is much better going forward as compared to Tottenham’s current options – Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

Furthermore, he has proven himself to be a reliable defender as well. Porro impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League and he has a big future ahead of him.

The Spaniard has two goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions and he can operate as a right-sided winger as well. His versatility will certainly be an added bonus for Tottenham and the Londoners must do everything in their power to secure services this month.

Spurs are pushing for Champions League qualification and bringing in the right reinforcements this month could help them overtake their rivals and secure a top-four finish.