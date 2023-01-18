(Video) Chelsea receive major injury boost ahead of weekend’s game

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have received a major injury boost ahead of their game against Liverpool this weekend. 

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend with Graham Potter looking to make the most of his depleted squad. Vast amounts of injuries has meant Potter has had to call upon youth players in recent fixtures, but he’s now received a major boost ahead of the weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Tottenham submit offer for 23-year-old attacking midfielder
Everton eyeing Bundesliga star with 13 goal contributions

As seen above, Reece James has now returned to training, but after rushing him back previously, Potter may be looking to ease him in over the next few weeks.

 

 

More Stories Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.