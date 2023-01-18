Chelsea have received a major injury boost ahead of their game against Liverpool this weekend.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend with Graham Potter looking to make the most of his depleted squad. Vast amounts of injuries has meant Potter has had to call upon youth players in recent fixtures, but he’s now received a major boost ahead of the weekend.

Reece James ? ? Chelsea fans will be happy to see him back training with the squad pic.twitter.com/jQx1yT90Y3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2023

As seen above, Reece James has now returned to training, but after rushing him back previously, Potter may be looking to ease him in over the next few weeks.