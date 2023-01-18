(Video) Mudryk appears in first Chelsea training session

Mykhailo Mudryk has been filmed during his first Chelsea training session.

The Ukraine international joined the Blues last weekend in a stunning transfer saga that saw Graham Potter’s Blues beat rivals Arsenal to their top January target.

Following his £88.5m move to Stamford Bridge (Sky Sports), the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger, who has been training on Wednesday, now appears to be in line to make his club debut against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday.

