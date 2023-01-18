West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure after his side’s poor performances this season.

The Hammers are currently 18th in the league table having picked up just four wins from 19 league matches.

West Ham will have to improve immensely during the second half of the campaign in order to preserve their status as a Premier League club.

According to the Telegraph, David Moyes’ future at West Ham is currently uncertain and the Hammers could look to make a change if things do not improve soon. A defeat to Everton could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Apparently, the London club are eyeing up a move for the former Burnley manager Sean Dyche who was sacked in April.

Dyche has proven himself to be a reliable mid-table manager with Burnley over the years and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for West Ham. It remains to be seen whether Moyes can help West Ham grind out results in the coming weeks and hold on to his job until the end of the season.

If the West Ham manager fails to turn things around, Dyche will be expected to guide West Ham to safety.

Burnley managed to punch above their weight under his management for a number of years and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around at the London stadium.

Dyche spent a decade at Burnley before being sacked and he knows how to grind out results in the face of adversity.