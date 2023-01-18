West Ham linked with a move for former Premier League ace

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Roma defender Chris Smalling.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club since joining them and his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Hammers are looking to sign the player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

West Ham are set to lose Craig Dawson when his contract expires in the summer and it seems that Smalling could replace him at the London stadium next season.

The 33-year-old has extensive Premier League experience having played for clubs like Fulham and Manchester United in the past. He could slot in with ease and help West Ham tighten up at the back.

However the 33-year-old is in his twilight years and West Ham should ideally look to bring in young players with a higher ceiling.

The Hammers are currently 18th in the league table and they will be hoping to beat the drop this season. The defense has been a major concern for them and they have conceded 25 goals in 19 league matches. Bringing in quality defenders should be a top priority for David Moyes in the coming months.

As for Smalling, he is likely to be tempted to return to the Premier League and a move to West Ham could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Although he is not going to get any better, Smalling’s experience and leadership skills would be useful for the Hammers and it would be a no-risk signing on a free transfer.