“A special talent” – Jamie Carragher believes star would be a massive signing for Liverpool

Liverpool’s season has been somewhat of a disaster so far but Jamie Carragher believes signing a certain star would be massive in turning their fortunes around.

There are many factors as to why the Reds are struggling this campaign but one has been their midfield, which has come under intense scrutiny from fans all season long after not signing a star for the middle of the park last summer.

However, Carragher believes this happened because Liverpool have put all their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket and the former Reds star thinks signing the Borussia Dortmund man would be a massive moment for the Merseyside club.

Jamie Carragher speaks about Bellingham’s potential move to Liverpool

There is a long way to go in the race for Bellingham but speaking to Sky Sports about what the transfer of the England international would do for Liverpool, the Sky Sports pundit said:

“That would be massive for Liverpool (signing Bellingham) if they could get Jude Bellingham, but I think it will be massive for any club. I think he’s a special talent.

“He’s been talked about at Liverpool for a while and I think that’s one of the reasons why Liverpool didn’t buy a midfield player last summer because a lot of their eggs were in this basket of thinking Jude Bellingham would be available this summer so I imagine there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“As I said, no decision has been made, he’s probably got lots of options because he’s a top player.

“What I would say to him is if he comes to Liverpool and it goes well there’s no way better to win at Liverpool than anywhere else. It’s special.”