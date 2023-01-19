Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target’s agent in London speaking to various Premier League clubs

The agent of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been in London holding talks with a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal possibly one to watch before the end of January.

This is according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners might still be active before the end of the transfer window, and not just for an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Fresneda has impressed in La Liga in recent times, and it seems Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in the talented 18-year-old, who could be a smart signing to help the team now and for the long run.

Ben White has shone at right-back for Arsenal this season, though it’s not really his natural position, while Takehiro Tomiyasu joined the north Londoners last season and has not quite done enough to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

There could be room for a talent like Fresneda, but it seems there’ll be a number of other Premier League sides in the race, according to Jacobs.

“Away from attacking players, Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch,” Jacobs said.

“There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops.

“It won’t just be a scramble for a Mudryk alternative, they’re looking at other areas to strengthen.”

This follows Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also in the mix to sign the young Spaniard.