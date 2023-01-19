Bad news for Manchester United as European giants set to sign Red Devils’ summer target

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach for the transfer of goalkeeper Yann Sommer who was being lined up by Manchester United for a summer move. 

The German champions were in the market for a goalkeeper due to Manuel Neuer injuring his leg in a skiing accident following the World Cup and according to Florian Plettenburg, Bayern have now got their man in a deal worth €10m (€8.5m initial fee + €1.5m in add-ons).

The Swiss international only wanted to move to Munich and will sign a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025 states Sky Sport’s Plettenberg.

The 34-year-old was out of contract with Monchengladbach at the end of the season, therefore, this was the German club’s last chance to sell the goalkeeper.

This might come as a blow to Man United as according to ESPN, the Manchester club were also interested in Sommer and were planning a move for the 34-year-old this summer.

There were questions over David de Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford heading into the summer transfer window but it now looks like the Spaniard will be staying at Old Trafford, reports the Telegraph; therefore, missing out on Sommer is not a disaster for the Premier League giants but they still need to sort out their second choice goalkeeper, and maybe their first as well.

