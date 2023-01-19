CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs has discussed Mikel Merino’s future amid links with a possible return to his former club Newcastle United.

The transfer news journalist says Liverpool are actually looking a more realistic destination for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

When asked about the Merino links on NUFC Matters, Jacobs said: “As I understand it, the Newcastle links are not likely.

“It actually is more Liverpool who are potentially looking at him for the summer, and it then would be about what the valuation is – and that’s the other factor from Newcastle’s perspective.

“When you had a player, not only do you know a bit more about them in terms of their value, their personality, but you also have to factor in whether or not you’re going to get any value buying them back.”