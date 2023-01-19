Video: Jamie Carragher fires warning to Arsenal after stunning Man City comeback vs Spurs

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned Arsenal about the threat that Manchester City still pose to them in this season’s Premier League title race after tonight’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

City were 2-0 down at half time but outplayed Spurs in some style in the second half to reassert themselves as serious title contenders, despite Arsenal still being five points ahead with a game in hand.

See below as Carragher described this result as a “blow” for Arsenal, describing City’s willingness to win as a real problem for the Gunners, just as it has been for Liverpool in some close-run title races in recent years…

City will surely still be favourites to win the title this term, with tonight’s performance a true reminder of what they’re capable of, even if they did suffer a blip in the defeat against Manchester United at the weekend.

