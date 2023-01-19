Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s future following a key development elsewhere

Fabrizio Romano insists there is nothing imminent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Chelsea for a return to Barcelona despite Memphis Depay closing in on a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Writing in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the Aubameyang situation remains complicated due to La Liga rules regarding player registration rules.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer, but the Gabon international hasn’t been at his best in his time at Stamford Bridge, and it could be that the Blues would be ready to let him go.

However, it’s not entirely straightforward, as FIFA rules mean he can’t play for three clubs in a single season, so a return to Barca might be his only option.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Chelsea
That isn’t that simple either, though, as Romano has explained, so we’ll have to see if the former Arsenal man is still at Chelsea at the end of the month or not.

“A deal for Barcelona to re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea depends on La Liga, because at the moment the rules are not allowing Barcelona to proceed with the transfer; let’s see if they will get a green light but at the moment, no,” Romano said.

“Barcelona could only proceed for a loan or free transfer, nothing big or imminent yet.”

