Chelsea will reportedly remain in the market for a midfielder before the end of the January transfer window as they close in on the signing of PSV forward Noni Madueke.

The Blues are continuing their spending spree under ambitious new owner Todd Boehly, with Madueke set to join Andrey Santos, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana in moving to Stamford Bridge this winter.

It seems Chelsea aren’t done yet, according to the Telegraph, who state that a new signing in midfield will be next, with talks held over the £65million-rated Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, while Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez was also the subject of a bid from CFC earlier in the window.

This update comes not long after Jacob Steinberg tweeted the teasing hint below…

Chelsea won’t stop with Madueke… — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 19, 2023

Chelsea aren’t having the best season on the pitch, but they’re clearly working to revamp this squad and build something for the future under Graham Potter.

Madueke looks like another fine signing, while a new midfielder like Caicedo would also make sense to ensure the club can bring in a successor to ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.