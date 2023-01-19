Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton.

The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea may have to try an improved offer, though it remains to be seen if they can realistically persuade Brighton to part with such an important player in the middle of the season, especially with Leandro Trossard looking set to leave the Seagulls for a move to Arsenal.

Brighton let Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella leave in the summer, so they could really do without the departure of another star name.

Still, Caicedo looks like he’d be a great fit for Chelsea as they have both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho coming closer to being free agents.

The Blues would do well to bring in a top young midfielder to replace the ageing duo, but they may have to look elsewhere.