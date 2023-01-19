Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal in Saudi Arabia to equalise vs Lionel Messi and PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the opening goal from his nemesis Lionel Messi to score the equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain in today’s friendly.

Ronaldo is making his first appearance in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh’s All-Star XI, and he’s marked the occasion with a fine finish from the penalty spot…

Messi had given PSG an early lead with a smart finish, and now the other GOAT has made his mark on this big game as well.

It’s great seeing these two all-time legends on the pitch together, even if Ronaldo is clearly no longer at his peak.

