Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows he’s still got it with lovely skill vs PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side may be 1-0 down to a Lionel Messi goal for Paris Saint-Germain, but the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man is still turning on the style in this big game in Saudi Arabia.

Watch below as Ronaldo shows off some neat footwork to beat Carlos Soler in midfield and help bring his team forward…

Messi scored a well-taken opening goal to give PSG an early lead, but Ronaldo will surely still have a meaningful contribution in this game as he makes a start to his new journey in Saudi Arabian football after a legendary career in Europe.

