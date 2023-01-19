Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle are looking to sign 21-year-old star from Leeds

Newcastle United are looking to sign a new right-back this month and Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is one of two players on Eddie Howe’s shortlist.

The Magpies are enjoying an incredible season so far and are looking to add some reinforcements to help them finish in the top four of the Premier League and potentially win the EFL Cup.

According to Fabrizio Romano, right-back is a position that needs another player with Leeds’ Cody Drameh and Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda the two names the Magpies are looking at in this month’s transfer window

Newcastle’s number one and undisputed right-back Kieran Trippier is currently operating at a very high level and has been the best in his position across the Premier League this season, but the Magpies need a quality backup as Emile Krafth and Javi Manquillo aren’t quite on the level required.

Kieran Trippier has been sensational for Newcastle this season
When asked about Newcastle’s right-back situation on House Of Champions: A CBS Soccer Podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Drameh and Fresneda are the two players Howe is looking at.

“Newcastle are looking for a new right-back,” Romano said. “Cody Drameh from Leeds and also Ivan Fresneda from Vallodolid are two names they are following.”

