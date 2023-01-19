Football pundit claims an Uber driver attempted to kidnap her and threatened to kill

Alex Scott has revealed how an Uber driver attempted to kidnap and threatened to kill here at the World Cup.

Scott is an excellent pundit who has featured at the last two World Cups. The former Arsenal footballer played 140 times for her country and is now making her name in the TV game.

However, it’s not been plain sailing for Scott as she’s now revealed a terrifying ordeal that occurred during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As relayed by the Mirror, Scott has revealed how an Uber driver attempted to kidnap and threatened to kill her, before she used her recent visit with Vladamir Putin to convince the driver to let her go.

BBC presenter Alex Scott 'briefly turned to drinking' to 'drown out' racist trolls - Mirror Online

“My Uber driver picked up his phone and spoke into it, waiting for me to see the words as they appeared via Google Translate. ‘Tonight I am not taking you home,’ [it] read. ‘You come with me,” said Scott.

Scott was understandably terrified, texting her manager to send a search party if she wasn’t home in fifteen minutes.

“Girls like you, I kill,” Scott’s Uber driver added. Scott then decided to tell the Uber driver that she had recently met with Putin and was planning on meeting him once again the next day, starting to the Uber driver that Putin would find him if he didn’t let her go.

Scott has eventually taken back to her hotel room. It’s a scary, scary world out there and hopefully, the ordeal hasn’t affected Scott too much, as she continues to do an excellent job on TV.

