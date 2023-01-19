Former Tottenham star dies aged 25 in tragic boating accident

Former Tottenham player Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25 after being involved in a boating accident.

Walkes came through the Tottenham academy and made his senior debut in 2016. The 25-year-old regularly captained their youth side in the UEFA Youth League and signed a new deal as recently as 2017.

In 2018, Walkes signed for Portsmouth on a two-year deal before joining Atlanta United in the MLS. Walkes then spent the next few years in America, most recently playing for Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC have now announced in the tweet below that Walkes has passed away, with the Mirror relaying a story that confirms he died in a boating accident.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

The Mirror have confirmed that Walkes was found unconscious after two boats crashed together near the Miami Marine Stadium, where he received CPR but was later pronounced dead on Thursday.

Portsmouth have paid their tributes to their former player on their Twitter page, with multiple outlets around the world offering their condolences.

25 is on age to pass away and it’s a devastating story.